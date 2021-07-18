Subscribe Today
Aviation industry set for a surge in pent-up demand as non-essential travel is back on radar

Adoption of EU’s digital green certificate from tomorrow and extra safeguards at airports are likely to fuel customer confidence for the beleaguered sector

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
18th July, 2021
Enda Corneille of Emirates Ireland: there has been a steady increase in bookings. Picture: Fergal Phillips

The Irish aviation sector is preparing for a surge in consumer demand for the late summer months, as non-essential air travel resumes.

From tomorrow, the EU’s digital green certificate comes into operation in Ireland. Certificate holders will be allowed to travel anywhere in the EU provided they are fully vaccinated, have recovered from Covid-19, or have returned a negative PCR test within 72 hours of their journey.

The system has been in operation in...

