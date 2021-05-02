Subscribe Today
Aviation

Airport boss says state must act urgently to mitigate damage dealt by Covid

DAA chief executive Dalton Philips said the government must support the restarting of air travel and an exit from mandatory hotel quarantine

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
2nd May, 2021
Dalton Philips, chief executive of the Dublin Airport Authority: ‘We can’t lose the competitive position that we have’ PIc: Fergal Phillips

Ireland’s current curtailment of international travel is rapidly squandering decades of advancement in Irish aviation and risks creating significant economic damage, the head of the country’s two largest airports has warned.

Dalton Philips, the chief executive at DAA, said “substantive engagement” from government on the industry’s plan for restarting air travel and an exit strategy from the system of mandatory hotel quarantine (MHQ) were urgently required.

“We...

