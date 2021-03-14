AerCap ready to take advantage of ‘structural shift’ in aviation

AerCap, the giant Irish aircraft leasing company, is set to take advantage of a “structural shift” in aviation in the aftermath of the pandemic, according to Peter Juhas, its chief financial officer.

AerCap, the largest firm of its kind in the world, last week announced it was acquiring GECAS, the aircraft leasing arm of General Electric, in a deal worth more than $30 billion (€25 billion) in cash and shares.

As well as making...