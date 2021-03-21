Subscribe Today
Aer Lingus to trial document verification apps in hopes of ‘meaningful’ return to skies

Carrier’s embrace of new data technology follows similar moves by parent company International Airlines Group

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
21st March, 2021
Aer Lingus’ embrace of document verification technology follows similar moves by International Airlines Group, its parent company, and British Airways (BA), its sister airline

Aer Lingus is to begin trialling document verification technology ahead of what it hopes will be a return to significant levels of international travel in the coming months.

The airline said it supports the use of digital apps that allow the “verification and exchange of data”, including Covid-19 test results and vaccine certificates.

“The roll-out of vaccination programmes in countries where we operate will play an important role in facilitating the reopening of...

