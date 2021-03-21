Aer Lingus to trial document verification apps in hopes of ‘meaningful’ return to skies
Carrier’s embrace of new data technology follows similar moves by parent company International Airlines Group
Aer Lingus is to begin trialling document verification technology ahead of what it hopes will be a return to significant levels of international travel in the coming months.
The airline said it supports the use of digital apps that allow the “verification and exchange of data”, including Covid-19 test results and vaccine certificates.
“The roll-out of vaccination programmes in countries where we operate will play an important role in facilitating the reopening of...
