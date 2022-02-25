Subscribe Today
Aviation

Aer Lingus reports operating losses of €347m for 2021

The airline has racked up more than €700 million in operating losses over the course of the last two years as Covid-19 forced it to operate at massively reduced capacity levels

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
25th February, 2022
Aer Lingus reports operating losses of €347m for 2021
Aer Lingus planes at Dublin airport

Aer Lingus recorded an operating loss of €347 million for its 2021 financial year as Covid-19 restrictions meant the airline was forced to operate at massively reduced capacity for almost all of last year.

Coupled with the €361 million loss it racked up for 2020, operating losses at Aer Lingus have now exceeded €700 million over the past two years since the pandemic hit.

Revenues for the airline stood at €377 million last year, which was down...

