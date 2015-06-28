77 St Augustine Street, South City Centre, Dublin 8

Price: €350,000

What: this two-bedroom, three-storey, end-of-terrace, Victorian house spans 95 square metres and is located in the heart of the city centre, just minutes from Dame Street, College Green and Grafton Street. Behind the brick exterior, the accommodation comprises an entrance hall, living room, kitchen, utility, bathroom, two double bedrooms and a master en suite. A decked rear garden is accessed off the first floor, and there is permit parking on the ...