British student housing builder GSA is investing €250 million in Dublin

Specialist student accommodation provider Global Student Accommodation (GSA) has appointed Bennett Construction as the contractor on its purpose-built student accommodation project on Brunswick Street in Dublin 7.

The British firm, which entered the Irish market in 2013, has developed 70,000 student ...