Bellamy’s Ballsbridge (now The Bridge 1859) was sold by Morrissey’s last April for €1.4 million

The Irish property market, including the hospitality sector has continued to recover and improve steadily throughout 2014 on the back of an Irish economy and market that began to stabilise in 2013. Sustained economic growth and increased liquidity (mainly private equity) throughout 2014 have been the main drivers.

Performance in the property market last year saw considerable increased activity in ...