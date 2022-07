Price: €570,000

What: number 38 is a period, three-bed semi in Clontarf extending to 133 square metres. It’s in need of renovation and modernisation, but retains many original features, including stained-glass and bay windows. On offer are an entrance hall, living room, rear reception room, kitchen, rear lobby, shower room, main bathroom and three bedrooms – two of which are doubles. There is a garage to the rear with shared side access.

Where: schools, ...