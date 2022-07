37 Boyne Drive, Abbey View, Dublin Road, Trim

Price:€310,000

What: a four-bedroom detached house of 160 square metres in a scheme of 57 homes. Built by Cusack Homes almost 20 years ago, the house has an entrance porch, hall, two reception rooms, a conservatory, kitchen, utility, guest WC, four bedrooms, one en suite and a bathroom. The split-level south-facing garden has a lawn, shed and decking.

Where: number 37 is a ten-minute walk to Trim ...