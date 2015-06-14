36 Fortfield Drive, Terenure, D6 West

Price: €635,000

What: built in the 1950s and extending to 102 square metres, No 36 is in need of modernisation, but comes to market in good condition and with the potential to extend (subject to the relevant planning permission). Inside is a porch, hall, interconnecting reception rooms, a kitchen/breakfast room with garden and garage access, three bedrooms, a separate bathroom and a shower room.

Where: Terenure and Rathgar with their selection of facilities, recreational ...