32 Elm Drive, Athlumney Wood, Navan

Price:€185,000

What: this well-presented semi has a living room, kitchen/dining room, a guest WC, three bedrooms, including a master en suite, and a family bathroom. It has off-street parking and a well-maintained rear garden.

Where: located in a popular development close to Johnstown Shopping Centre, Navan town and the M3 motorway.

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Reilly at 046-9060450