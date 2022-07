Price:€395,000

What: in need of significant interior renovation, this 104 square metre, four-bed terraced house offers great potential to become a spacious family home. Inside, the house has a hallway and two reception rooms both with original fireplaces and high ceilings and a family bathroom and kitchen at the rear. The first bedroom and a bathroom are on the return, and there are two double bedrooms and a single on the first floor. ...