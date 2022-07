Kitty Kiernan’s vanity case and General John Maxwell’s surprisingly dandyish headgear are among the prime lots on offer at the Eclectic Collector sale this week

Whyte’s sale this week lives up to its name, with lots ranging from a Paul Henry travel poster (€600-€800), and an Irish 18th-century fowling gun ...