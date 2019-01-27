146 new apartments get the green light at Cherrywood

These are the latest residential units within the Cherrywood strategic development zone to be granted planning permission, in addition to the 1,269 apartments already under construction at Cherrywood Town Centre

Late last week, Dún Laoghaire Rathdown gave developer Hines the green light to build another 146 apartments at the Town Centre 5 (TC5) quarter at Cherrywood in south Co Dublin. These are the latest residential units within the Cherrywood strategic development zone (SDZ) to be granted planning permission, in addition to the 1,269 apartments already under construction at Cherrywood Town Centre.

Situated at the junction of Bishops Street and Tullyvale Road, about a ...