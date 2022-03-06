Style council: How an ex-corpo house in Kimmage was upgraded to an A-rated home

Architect Andrew Brady and his family had been through a run of bad luck with rental leases before they found this end-of-terrace, ex-council house in Kimmage for sale in early 2017.

“We had been renting for eight years and had been in four different houses,” Andrew says. “With a young family growing up and a few instances of having the rug pulled from under our feet – once when our daughter Josie was five weeks old,...