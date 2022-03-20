Irish architects’ design choices: How a mid-terrace Georgian house was brought back to life, room by room
In the third instalment of our Architects at Home series, a Georgian terrace in Phibsborough, Dublin retains its original footprint, but is reconfigured for modern living
Having spent a number of years in Glasgow, Barcelona and London, Limerick-born architect Jack O’Kelly returned to Ireland in 2014 with a view to setting up his own practice.
First, he needed a home. In late 2015, he viewed a number of Dublin properties. Knowing he wanted to live close to town and looking at the cross-city Luas line expansion, he settled on a mid-terrace Georgian house near Broadstone in Phibsborough. Its rooms had...
