Why Covid-19 predictions won’t always add up

Covid-19 has taken over the world. At the time of writing, there are about 180,000 cases in 146 countries, and thousands already dead. It’s a scary time.

One of the scariest things about the new coronavirus is how quickly it spreads. Because of the way that epidemics grow, it can seem like there are virtually no cases one day then all of a sudden you are seeing tens of thousands of people sick.

This is...