Subscribe Today
Log In

Analysts

Susan O’Keeffe: Macron-Le Pen showdown approaches le crunch

The traditional left-right divide in France has dissolved, and both candidates are keen to exploit their opponent’s weaknesses as campaigning intensifies

Susan O'Keeffe
14th April, 2022
Susan O’Keeffe: Macron-Le Pen showdown approaches le crunch
‘Macron has been a noisy, outspoken President, occasionally going on solo runs and is clearly no lapdog in the tangle that is European Union internal politics.’ Picture: Sean Gallup/Getty

Such are global tensions right now that all eyes are watching the movements and statements of every world leader. Leaders in Sweden and Finland are seriously considering a hasty move into the arms of Nato. Czech Republic’s foreign minister believes that Taiwan may need to be protected from continuing Chinese aggression.

And how distracted might Prime Minister Boris Johnson be, trying to worm his way out of his newly-found status as the first...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

AIB’s workforce will fall to about 7,700 after 1,500 jobs go. Picture: Fergal Phillips

AIB financial targets will be met by closures and 1,500 job cuts

Analysts Ian Guider
Eamonn O’Malley preparing the Old Stand pub in Dublin for reopening. Photograph: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

Brian Keegan: Businesses deserve a reward after such a tough year

Analysts Brian Keegan
The trend of legalising sports betting has been accelerated by Covid-19, as states look for new sources of tax revenue to meet the cost of the crisis

Flutter playing Fastball as stakes rise in the US

Analysts Peter O'Dwyer
Retailers are feeling the pressure from lockdown restrictions, with some forced to close. Photo: Rollingnews.ie

Credit guarantee: The money’s there, but where is it going?

Analysts Ian Guider

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1