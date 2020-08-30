Our latest tax act comes with a silver lining on business losses

This column has covered the tax measures required to modernise the economy for some time now. So it was good to see President Michael D Higgins sign the Financial Provisions (Covid-19) (No 2) Act into law on August 1, 2020 as it involves the tax elements of the July stimulus.

It’s worth noting the legislation was initiated on July 23, and was signed into law less than two weeks later. The Revenue also published guidance on these provisions...