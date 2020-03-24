Tuesday March 24, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Covid-19: Risk of a second Great Depression grows by the day

Uncontained pandemics, insufficient economic responses and geopolitical unrest may be enough to trigger a runaway financial-market meltdown

24th March, 2020
Donald Trump gives a coronavirus briefing at the White House. The deterioration of Sino-American relations is accelerating as each side blames the other for the scale of the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: Getty

The shock to the global economy from Covid-19 has been both faster and more severe than the 2008 global financial crisis (GFC) and even the Great Depression. In those two previous episodes, stock markets collapsed by 50 per cent or more, credit markets froze up, massive bankruptcies followed, unemployment rates soared above 10 per cent, and GDP contracted at an annualised rate of 10 per cent or more. But all of this took around three years to play out.

...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Why Covid-19 predictions won’t always add up

A doom-laden Medium article went viral last week but even the best modelling on the spread of coronavirus is likely to be flawed

Gideon Meyerowitz-Katz | 1 week ago

Coronavirus: how to limit the economic fallout

Fast-acting measures such as tax cuts, lower interest rates and targeted higher health spending are essential

Larry Hatheway | 3 weeks ago

Revenue must support businesses in paying their way

Employers collected €31.6 billion under PAYE for 2019, but no one talks about the increasing costs for companies of tax compliance

Brian Keegan | 2 months ago