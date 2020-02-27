Coronavirus: how governments can limit the economic fallout

The Covid-19 epidemic is accelerating, and as the coronavirus approaches pandemic status, it is increasingly likely that the economic impact will be severe. Alongside intensifying public health responses, governments must step in to mitigate the virus’s impact on growth, employment and living standards.
There are three reasons to worry that Covid-19 will hit the global economy hard. First, regional and national travel restrictions will curb the flow of goods and services across borders...
