Wednesday August 5, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Comment: Central banks must keep up with shift to digital currencies

New payment technologies will move quickly in the post-pandemic world and, whether they like it or not, monetary authorities cannot afford to be left behind

5th August, 2020
The Covid-19 crisis has accelerated the long-term move away from cash and towards digital currencies

As the Covid-19 crisis accelerates the long-term shift away from cash, official discussions about digital currencies are heating up.

Between the impending launch of Facebook’s Libra and China’s proposed central-bank digital currency, events today could reshape global finance for a generation. A recent report from the G30 argues that if central banks want to shape the outcome, they need to move fast.

Much is at stake, including global financial stability and...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

John Hume: the architect and builder of the Good Friday Agreement

The death of the peacemaker has drawn tributes not just from his friends but also from one-time political opponents, showing the esteem in which he was held

Michael Brennan | 1 day ago

Brian Keegan: The €440m cost of Vat cut might have been put to better use

Consumers may not notice the Vat rate cut of 2% on everyday expenditure even if it is passed on to them

Brian Keegan | 3 days ago

Aidan Regan: GDP dictates everything, but how do we measure it properly?

Whenever you see an economic variable expressed as a proportion of GDP, you should take it with a huge pinch of salt

Aidan Regan | 3 days ago