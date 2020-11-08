Can O’Leary lead Ryanair out of this unprecedented crisis?

Even by his own bombastic standards Michael O’Leary launched quite a tirade on BBC radio last week when questioned about whether Ryanair still needed to pay refunds to customers for cancelled flights.

Approaching Donald Trump levels of decrying fake news, the Ryanair group chief executive told the BBC Radio 5 Live presenter to “stop reading out false texts and emails” and complained of “BBC bias”. His rant went on: “the emails you are...