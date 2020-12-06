Subscribe Today
Log In

Analysts

Brian Keegan: Businesses deserve a reward after such a tough year

It’s clear from the November exchequer returns that Irish firms have been doing the right thing throughout the coronavirus crisis

Brian Keegan
6th December, 2020
Brian Keegan: Businesses deserve a reward after such a tough year
Eamonn O’Malley preparing the Old Stand pub in Dublin for reopening. Photograph: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

The exchequer figures published last week confirmed that, as a nation, we are spending vast sums to deal with the consequences of the pandemic. We have spent €10.5 billion more than was planned for in 2020.

The bulk of this overspend, by a considerable distance, was not in the health budget but in social protection, dealing with the fallout from work stoppages and redundancies. Not as much tax materialised as was expected either, but lurking in...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

AIB’s workforce will fall to about 7,700 after 1,500 jobs go. Picture: Fergal Phillips

AIB financial targets will be met by closures and 1,500 job cuts

Analysts Ian Guider 4 hours ago
The trend of legalising sports betting has been accelerated by Covid-19, as states look for new sources of tax revenue to meet the cost of the crisis

Flutter playing Fastball as stakes rise in the US

Analysts Peter O'Dwyer 4 hours ago
Retailers are feeling the pressure from lockdown restrictions, with some forced to close. Photo: Rollingnews.ie

Credit guarantee: The money’s there, but where is it going?

Analysts Ian Guider 3 weeks ago
Michael O‘Leary, CEO of Ryanair, faces the biggest challenge of his professional life in steering the airline through Covid-19

Can O’Leary lead Ryanair out of this unprecedented crisis?

Analysts Ian Guider 4 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1