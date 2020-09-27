Sunday September 27, 2020
Apple case is a stick to beat Ireland into submission

As Europe and the OECD push hard for digital tax reform, our tech-dependent economy is left in an unenviable position

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
27th September, 2020
Margrethe Vestager, the Competition Commissioner, and her team had 70 days to decide whether to mount an appeal to the European Court of Justice

The timing of the European Commission’s appeal against the Apple tax court ruling is remarkable.

In July, the EU’s General Court ruled that the commission “did not succeed in showing the requisite legal standard” that Apple’s arrangements in Ireland amounted to illegal benefits from the state. And the ruling overturned a prior order that the company had to pay €14.3 billion to the Republic.

Margrethe Vestager, the...

