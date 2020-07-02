Analysis: Using DSS to speed up rollout will buy 5G providers time

Vodafone announced a partnership with Ericsson on Thursday to use dynamic spectrum sharing (DSS) technology in order to speed up the rollout of 5G.

DSS basically allows for the same infrastructure to be used for both 4G and 5G signals. That sounds great but it’s a touch complicated. One of the reasons it wasn’t the go-to from the start of 5G rollout is that the point-to-point transmission of 5G requires more stations, albeit of smaller...