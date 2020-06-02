Analysis: US feud with Huawei could disrupt Ireland’s booming microchip trade

The US’s feud with Huawei escalated dramatically earlier this month.
In his latest assault on the Chinese firm, President Donald Trump banned the sale of microchips to Huawei from any factories that use US equipment, whether or not they are based in America.
The new restriction is just the latest in Trump’s wider trade war with China, and it reveals the inefficacy of a previous ban, introduced by the Trump administration last year,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team