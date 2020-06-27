Sunday June 28, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Analysis: Taoiseach springs some surprises in new cabinet appointments

The new Taoiseach has only a half-term ahead of him and this seems to have encouraged him to ignore a safety-first policy in favour of some bold calls

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
27th June, 2020
Dara Calleray was expected to be made a senior minister but instead will serve as government chief whip.

The atmosphere in the Dáil when the new cabinet arrived was very flat. Due to the vastness of its new temporary home in the National Convention Centre, it was hard for TDs seated across five floors to even see some of the new ministers walking in behind Micheál Martin.

And there were also many disappointed TDs in Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, due to the small number of senior positions available...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Martin promises action on housing, health and climate

Ministerial appointments include Helen McEntee‘s promotion to cabinet as Justice Minister and Norma Foley taking over at the Department of Education

Aiden Corkery | 5 hours ago

Relief for FF, FG and Greens as coalition deal wins approval

After a four-month wait, Micheál Martin is now set to be elected Taoiseach, as the programme for government has been passed by large majorities within all three parties

Michael Brennan | 1 day ago

Analysis: ‘Super Friday’ promises plenty of political drama

As membership votes on the programme for government are counted for Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Greens, all eyes will be on whether Eamon Ryan can get his two-thirds majority

Michael Brennan | 4 days ago