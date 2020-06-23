Analysis: ‘Super Friday’ promises plenty of political drama

The leaders of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Greens have been making their final pitches to the members ahead of the “Super Friday” vote on the programme for government.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin, the Fianna Fáil leader, are both on message when it comes to warning their parties that “there is no alternative” to the current deal.

Varadkar does not like the...