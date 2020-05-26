Analysis: State eager to show ‘just transition’ is more than a buzzword

Kieran Mulvey has a reputation as a “Mr Fix-it” for governments due to his long experience in industrial relations as the former head of the Workplace Relations Commission.

This is why he was brought in to assist the Bord na Móna workers in the Midlands who are losing their jobs at a much faster pace than expected. The burning of peat in power stations such as Lanesboro in Co Longford and Shannonbridge...