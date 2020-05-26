Wednesday May 27, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Analysis: State eager to show ‘just transition’ is more than a buzzword

As peat and coal-burning power stations prepare to close, Kieran Mulvey’s plan to help the affected employees will be watched closely by other workers likely to face a similar fate in years to come

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
26th May, 2020
2
The ESB peat-burning plant in Shannonbridge which is earmarked for closure at the end of this year, a decade earlier than initially planned

Kieran Mulvey has a reputation as a “Mr Fix-it” for governments due to his long experience in industrial relations as the former head of the Workplace Relations Commission.

This is why he was brought in to assist the Bord na Móna workers in the Midlands who are losing their jobs at a much faster pace than expected. The burning of peat in power stations such as Lanesboro in Co Longford and Shannonbridge...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Analysis: Greens leadership challenge raises doubts over coalition hopes

A threat to Eamon Ryan’s position could be more than simply an attempt to change party leader – it may well be aimed at scuppering any government formation deal with Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil

Aiden Corkery | 6 days ago

Analysis: The EU is gambling on Johnson blinking first

Brexit trade talks are now ‘a game of chicken’ as the December deadline for Britain to leave the bloc looms

Ian Wishart | 1 week ago

Eight key takeaways from Ryanair’s full-year results

Despite air travel being all but grounded for the last two months, Michael O’Leary finds some reasons to be cheerful

Peter O'Dwyer | 1 week ago