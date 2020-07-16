Thursday July 16, 2020
Analysis: Pubs decision widens rural-urban divide in Dáil

The move to delay the reopening date to August 10 has prompted some TDs to argue that country pubs should be allowed to welcome customers back sooner than their Dublin counterparts

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
16th July, 2020
Pints are on hold for at least another three weeks in many establishments after the government pushed back the date for pubs which are not serving food to be allowed to reopen

For years, rural TDs have been calling for their constituencies to be treated the same as Dublin when it comes to getting multinational jobs and state investment.

But the decision to push back the re-opening of pubs from Monday next to at least August 10 has prompted many of them to argue that their areas should be treated differently to the capital when it comes to Covid-19.

Their argument is that with half of all Covid-19...

