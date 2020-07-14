Tuesday July 14, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Analysis: O’Reilly’s inquiry could force changes to Mercosur deal

The European Ombudsman has raised questions about the sustainability and environmental impact of the proposed trade deal with four South American countries, and a critical finding by her would be difficult for the EU to ignore

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
14th July, 2020
Emily O’Reilly, European Ombudsman: the Irishwoman has launched an inquiry into the Mercosur deal on foot of a complaint by five NGOs. Photo: Frederick Florin/AFP/Getty

Could an Irishwoman have dealt a blow to the controversial Mercosur deal?

The announcement in recent days by European Ombudsman Emily O’Reilly that her office has launched an inquiry into the EU’s proposed trade deal with four South American countries went almost unnoticed in this country. Its potential impact, however, should not be underestimated.

The Mercosur deal would cut tariffs and reduce regulatory checks on significant amounts of trade between the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Analysis: Martin seeks to park Cowen drink-driving row

The Taoiseach is allowing the Minister for Agriculture time for due process amid ongoing controversy over Barry Cowen’s drink-driving offence and the alleged leaking of a garda report on the incident

Michael Brennan | 4 hours ago

Analysis: New ideas in the pipeline as Kinsale gas field shuts up shop

Ireland’s longest-running gas field is finally pumped out, but several players are vying to use the site for innovative energy projects

Daniel Murray | 1 day ago

Analysis: Boycott could finally force Facebook to change

The social network is no stranger to controversy, but the fact that the #StopHateForProfit campaign could hit shareholders where it hurts means things are different this time

Emmet Ryan | 6 days ago