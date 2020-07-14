Analysis: O’Reilly’s inquiry could force changes to Mercosur deal

Could an Irishwoman have dealt a blow to the controversial Mercosur deal?

The announcement in recent days by European Ombudsman Emily O’Reilly that her office has launched an inquiry into the EU’s proposed trade deal with four South American countries went almost unnoticed in this country. Its potential impact, however, should not be underestimated.

The Mercosur deal would cut tariffs and reduce regulatory checks on significant amounts of trade between the...