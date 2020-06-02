Wednesday June 3, 2020
Analysis: Martin stands to benefit from Bertie’s backing

Ahern has proven himself to be an astute political analyst and if he is positive about the party leader’s chances of being taoiseach, there’s a good chance he’s right

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
2nd June, 2020
Bertie Ahern, former taoiseach, believes a coalition deal between Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Greens will get through any party votes if is backed by the leaders

It has taken Bertie Ahern considerable effort to recover somewhat from the impact of the Mahon Tribunal and the economic crash. His political stock was badly damaged by the exposures relating to his personal finances and the collapse of the Irish economy after he left office.

Yet, the “hard-working man” – as he would put it himself – has been featured regularly by media outlets in recent years providing his take on the issues of...

