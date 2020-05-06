Thursday May 7, 2020
Analysis: Hogan seeks to dismiss Trump’s complaints over US firms in Ireland

The EU Trade Commissioner insists American pharma companies will stay here to avoid tariffs, despite the US president’s promise to ‘bring them home’

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
6th May, 2020
Phil Hogan, the European Commissioner for Trade, has pointed out that US pharmaceutical companies do not come here for a “love” of the country

Under pressure from his disastrous handling of the Covid-19 crisis, Donald Trump fell back on a trusted tactic last Sunday by railing against US firms that invest overseas.

Under the doleful gaze of the Lincoln Memorial, the US President singled out American pharmaceutical firms that carry out production, not just in China, but in Ireland also.

“We’re bringing that whole supply chain back. Nobody has to tell me to do it, I’ve been talking about...

