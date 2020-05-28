Friday May 29, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Analysis: Dáil united on €6.8bn extra for Covid-19 payments

All parties agreed to boost the Department of Social Protection’s budget to €28 billion to cover the emergency welfare measures, but the row over how long they should last has not been resolved

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
28th May, 2020
Paschal Donohoe, Minister for Finance, has made the wage subsidy scheme available to women returning from maternity leave, but was less forthcoming about the future of the pandemic unemployment payment

First, there was the good news. Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe was able to tell TDs he will bring a proposal to cabinet on Friday to allow women returning from maternity leave to access the wage subsidy scheme.

This will put an end to the month-long ordeal experienced by some women, which is just as well because the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission has said their exclusion from the scheme breaches equality legislation.

The...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Five key takeaways from the task force on Dublin housing supply

Construction activity jumped at the end of last year, driven by an increase in apartment building, but action on the government’s fast-track scheme was slow

Killian Woods | 1 day ago

Analysis: State eager to show ‘just transition’ is more than a buzzword

As peat and coal-burning power stations prepare to close, Kieran Mulvey’s plan to help the affected employees will be watched closely by other workers likely to face a similar fate in years to come

Michael Brennan | 2 days ago

Analysis: Greens leadership challenge raises doubts over coalition hopes

A threat to Eamon Ryan’s position could be more than simply an attempt to change party leader – it may well be aimed at scuppering any government formation deal with Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil

Aiden Corkery | 1 week ago