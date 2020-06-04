Analysis: Cuts to part-timers’ pandemic payments find little opposition

Governments know it is much easier to give something out than to take it away.

The Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment of €350 is of vital support to the 540,000 people whose jobs have been put on hold due to the shut down of businesses during the pandemic. Making any changes to it is very politically sensitive, particularly for a caretaker government.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar wanted to set the scene for tomorrow’s cabinet meeting where a decision...