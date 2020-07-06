Tuesday July 7, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Analysis: Cowen and Kelleher controversies made it a difficult first week for Martin

Revelations about the Minister for Agriculture’s drink-driving ban, followed by an MEP‘s failure to self-isolate after travelling from Brussels, put the new Taoiseach on the backfoot

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
6th July, 2020
Barry Cowen, the new Minister for Agriculture, has apolgised over the revelation last week that he had served a three-month driving ban in 2016 after being caught drink-driving, but further questions remain about why he was on a learner permit at the time. Picture: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

Barry Cowen has been forced to apologise profusely after it emerged that he was put off the road for drink-driving.

On Sunday, he went on RTÉ One’s The Week in Politics show to tell the nation of his embarrassment and humiliation and asked others not to repeat his “stupid mistake”. He also apologised for not telling Micheál Martin, his party leader and now Taoiseach, about the 2016 incident, and the three-month driving ban he...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Central Bank says even higher debt levels could be sustainable

Mark Cassidy, the bank’s director of economics and statistics, has outlined two scenarios: one with the economy reopening as now, the other in which the state must respond to a second wave of Covid-19

Peter O'Dwyer | 2 days ago

Analysis: Using DSS to speed up rollout will buy 5G providers time

Vodafone’s deal with Ericsson to use DSS technology should keep c

Emmet Ryan | 4 days ago

Analysis: Covid-19 pandemic accelerates auto industry crisis

The closure of a Nissan plant in Barcelona is a sign of things to come for car factories

Laura Millan Lombrana | 4 days ago