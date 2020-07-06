Analysis: Cowen and Kelleher controversies made it a difficult first week for Martin

Barry Cowen has been forced to apologise profusely after it emerged that he was put off the road for drink-driving.

On Sunday, he went on RTÉ One’s The Week in Politics show to tell the nation of his embarrassment and humiliation and asked others not to repeat his “stupid mistake”. He also apologised for not telling Micheál Martin, his party leader and now Taoiseach, about the 2016 incident, and the three-month driving ban he...