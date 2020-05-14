Analysis: Childcare scheme collapse shows workers are unwilling to risk it

The cancellation of the temporary childcare scheme for healthcare workers is a sign of just how difficult it is to move people into hazardous roles.
Minister for Children Katherine Zappone cited a variety of factors for the sudden termination of the scheme that had been under discussion for months and was finally announced just a week ago.
They included the lack of insurance cover for childcare providers who were sending their staff into the homes...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team