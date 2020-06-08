Tuesday June 9, 2020
Analysis: Can Bruton deliver on his rural broadband promise?

The Minister for Communications has said he wants to speed up the National Broadband Plan but the details are scant on how this might happen

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
8th June, 2020
Richard Bruton, Minister for Communications: his recent remarks struck a chord with the public because many workers in rural areas have found it more difficult to work from home during the Covid-19 restrictions

Minister for Communications Richard Bruton made headlines recently when he promised to speed up the delivery of broadband to 190,000 people in rural areas.

The controversial €3 billion National Broadband Plan is going to be delivered to 542,000 people in rural Ireland, but there have been complaints about the length of time that those in the final phases will have to wait for a connection. There are around 192,000 people not due to get connected to...

