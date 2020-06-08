Analysis: Can Bruton deliver on his rural broadband promise?

Minister for Communications Richard Bruton made headlines recently when he promised to speed up the delivery of broadband to 190,000 people in rural areas.
The controversial €3 billion National Broadband Plan is going to be delivered to 542,000 people in rural Ireland, but there have been complaints about the length of time that those in the final phases will have to wait for a connection. There are around 192,000 people not due to get connected to...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team