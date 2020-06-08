Analysis: Can Bruton deliver on his rural broadband promise?

Minister for Communications Richard Bruton made headlines recently when he promised to speed up the delivery of broadband to 190,000 people in rural areas.

The controversial €3 billion National Broadband Plan is going to be delivered to 542,000 people in rural Ireland, but there have been complaints about the length of time that those in the final phases will have to wait for a connection. There are around 192,000 people not due to get connected to...