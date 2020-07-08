Analysis: Boycott could finally force Facebook to change

Facebook has been subject to a significant backlash from advertisers over the past few weeks. The list of brands taking action over the social media giant’s failings in policing hate speech is a collection of some of the biggest names around.
The company’s own efforts to respond haven’t exactly inspired. At one point, it claimed it was detecting and removing 90 per cent of such material automatically.
This has been...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team