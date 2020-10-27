Analysis: Bogue’s departure is not a crisis for Green Party

In some ways, the only surprising thing about Lorna Bogue’s departure from the Green Party is that it didn’t happen sooner.
The Cork city councillor strongly criticised Eamon Ryan, the Greens‘ leader, during the government formation negotiations accusing him of “fudging” the party’s red lines on climate emission targets before later condemning the final deal as an “austerity programme for government”.
When many of...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team