Sunday October 4, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Analysis: Because they’re worth it: why hiring lobbyists pays off

Former junior finance minister Michael D’Arcy’s move to the IAIM provoked unfavourable comment, but his new employers won’t be worried

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
4th October, 2020
It’s unlikely that most people had heard of the Irish Association of Investment Managers (IAIM) until last week’s appointment of Michael D’Arcy, the former junior finance minister, as its new head.

It’s unlikely that most people had heard of the Irish Association of Investment Managers (IAIM) until last week’s appointment of Michael D’Arcy, the former junior finance minister, as its new head.

Like many trade bodies, industry associations and lobby groups, its activities are best-known only among its members and are rarely of interest to the wider public. The IAIM’s lack of prominence in recent years, however, belies the important...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Analysis: Over-caution in investment won’t get business restarted in 2021

The danger is that Paschal Donohoe and Michael McGrath might be overcautious and not invest enough to restart the economy and restore jobs when the virus recedes

Brian Keegan | 6 hours ago

Leaving Cert grading errors: how did it happen and what impact will it have?

Students have been left in a state of extreme uncertainty after a coding error resulted in 6,500 of them receiving lower grades than they should have.

Rachel Lavin | 3 days ago

Apple case is a stick to beat Ireland into submission

As Europe and the OECD push hard for digital tax reform, our tech-dependent economy is left in an unenviable position

Ian Guider | 1 week ago