Thursday June 4, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Analysis: As coalition talks drag on, outside voices get louder

The longer government formation negotiations continue, the more time there is for critics from all sides to have their say – the party leaders need to reach a deal soon if they are to reach one at all

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
3rd June, 2020
Eamon Ryan, Green Party leader, will have to win the support of two-thirds of his party’s members if a deal is reached

No-one said it was going to be easy but perhaps no-one predicted it was going to be quite this difficult either. It’s 16 weeks since Election 2020 and four weeks on from when the government formation talks began, yet the finish line still hasn’t been reached.

Having three parties involved certainly has not helped matters. Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil agree broadly on housing, farming and reducing the deficit but can’t reach agreement...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Analysis: Martin stands to benefit from Bertie’s backing

Ahern has proven himself to be an astute political analyst and if he is positive about the party leader’s chances of being taoiseach, there’s a good chance he’s right

Michael Brennan | 1 day ago

Analysis: US feud with Huawei could disrupt Ireland’s booming microchip trade

Trump’s ban on sale of chips to Chinese tech giant covers factories all over the world that use US equipment

Daniel Murray | 1 day ago

Tricky fiscal balancing act ahead for next government

Two key reports detail the scale of the economic devastation caused by the pandemic. But spending big now to support the economy will limit the degree to which austerity will be required in the future

Peter O'Dwyer | 4 days ago