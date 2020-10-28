Analysis: A world debt crisis is not imminent, despite Covid-19

As countries, companies and households confront the Covid-19 pandemic’s economic fallout, many market watchers are sounding the alarm about rapidly rising leverage worldwide.

And for good reason: in an acceleration of a years-long trend, the debt-to-GDP ratio among these three sets of borrowers is set to swell by 14 per cent this year, to a record 265 per cent.

But while this has raised the risk of insolvencies and defaults, particularly among corporations, S&P Global...