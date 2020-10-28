Analysis: A world debt crisis is not imminent, despite Covid-19

As countries, companies and households confront the Covid-19 pandemic’s economic fallout, many market watchers are sounding the alarm about rapidly rising leverage worldwide.
And for good reason: in an acceleration of a years-long trend, the debt-to-GDP ratio among these three sets of borrowers is set to swell by 14 per cent this year, to a record 265 per cent.
But while this has raised the risk of insolvencies and defaults, particularly among corporations, S&P Global...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team