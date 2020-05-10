Why Ireland needs a permanent citizens’ assembly on Europe

In the last four years, positive Irish attitudes towards the EU have been heavily influenced by Europe’s strong support for Ireland’s position during the Brexit crisis.
But although we are now approaching another acute phase of the Brexit talks, there are signs that Irish voters are looking afresh at the EU. In particular, the unprecedented fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic is producing more critical and cautious views on Ireland’s membership of...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team