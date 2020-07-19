Sunday July 19, 2020
What’s next, our very own Ministry for Silly Walks?

Our Constitution states that the cabinet should contain no more than 15 members, but with so many new super junior ministries being formed, it seems to just keep growing

19th July, 2020
The cabinet of the 33rd Dail in Dublin Castle: the appointment of super junior ministers breaks the 15-person limit Picture: Julien Behal

Albert Einstein once noted that “two things are infinite: the universe and human stupidity, and I’m not sure about the universe”.

Were he still around, the Nobel prize-winning physicist could add the Irish government to his list of phenomena apparently capable of endless growth now that it has expanded to (and possibly beyond) its constitutional and legislative limits.

This ever-expanding cabinet would come as a surprise to the drafters of our...

