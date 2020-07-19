What’s next, our very own Ministry for Silly Walks?

Albert Einstein once noted that “two things are infinite: the universe and human stupidity, and I’m not sure about the universe”.
Were he still around, the Nobel prize-winning physicist could add the Irish government to his list of phenomena apparently capable of endless growth now that it has expanded to (and possibly beyond) its constitutional and legislative limits.
This ever-expanding cabinet would come as a surprise to the drafters of our...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team