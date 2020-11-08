We need a common system of pre-flight testing in Europe

Dublin and Cork airports are at the heart of an aviation eco-system that is vital to the Irish economy.
The aviation sector supports 140,000 jobs and generates €8.9 billion in GDP annually. And the entire sector is in the midst of an unprecedented crisis due to the impact of Covid-19. Understandably, much of the focus is on large firms such as Ryanair, Aer Lingus and DAA, but the tourism jobs that Irish aviation underpins are...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team