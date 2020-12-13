Varadkar and Donohoe weigh in to push insurance sector reform
A heavyweight government group has announced its plan to tackle fraud by placing perjury on a statutory footing, strengthening the PIAB and establishing a government office to encourage insurance market competition
Leo Varadkar and a cadre of senior and junior ministers last week announced the government’s latest plan to reform the insurance sector.
The Action Plan for Insurance Reform is the latest iteration of the state’s proposed intervention in what is a stubbornly troublesome industry, after 2017’s Cost of Insurance Working Group (CIWG).
Like its predecessor, the new action plan is heavy on “actions” that will be undertaken to reform the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
The Sunday Interview: Tara Studios co-founder Ivan Dunleavy
Film industry veteran Ivan Dunleavy ran Pinewood Studios for 17 years, the legendary home of James Bond, Star Wars and more. Now he’s hoping to bring some of that movie magic to a new studio venture in Co Wexford
Emer McLysaght: A Christmas experience to forget
Coronavirus has dampened this year’s festive celebrations, but one tradition that can’t be stopped by a pandemic is the seasonal ‘experience’ that falls flat
The Last Post: Beware flag-waving populists, both here and abroad
Trump may be on his way out, but we’ll have to endure similar tomfoolery from our nearest neighbours for a while. Let’s not copy them
John Gibbons: Latest climate ‘roadmap’ takes a scenic route to nowhere
Ag Climatise’s waffly language masks an alarming lack of commitment to doing the hard work of reducing emissions