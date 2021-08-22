Tony O’Brien: How to pay the healthcare piper when the Covid cash dries up?
To merely maintain existing levels of healthcare services, we will need to spend €750 million more than we did in 2019
In 2007, I was part of a Department of Health delegation which visited the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, near Washington DC. The visit took place under the auspices of the Ireland/Northern Ireland/National Cancer Institute Cancer Consortium, an enduring part of the Clinton administration’s important role in the Northern Ireland peace process.
One key difference between the two Irish delegations was that the team from the North included three departmental health...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Surrogacy law must put the best interests of children at its heart
We are at a point where Ireland can produce a piece of legislation that respects parents and children in this situation, and we have to get it right
Aidan Regan: The challenge of climate change is political
Carbon taxes won’t cut it, we need deep structural changes at the heart of climate capitalism if we are to avert the looming disaster
Tom Maguire: Why we’re likely to see the tax base broaden in the future
The exchequer weathered the pandemic fairly well, but only thanks to our now-endangered corporate tax base. Both the state and the IMF agree it would be wise to now spread the risk
Elaine Byrne: US created a house of straw that allowed the Taliban to walk right in
Afghanistan is a bipartisan American failure and Barack Obama must acknowledge his own hypocrisy in preaching about collective leadership yet his foreign policy propped up the regimes of corrupt individuals